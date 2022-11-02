Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Breaking : IGP Orders Osun CP To Investigate Assault On Female Inspector By Male Officer ( Video )

Published: November 02, 2022


 

ASSAULT: IGP ORDERS CP OSUN TO INVESTIGATE ASSAULT ON WOMAN INSPECTOR BAMIDELE

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc+, NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR,  has directed the Commissioner of Police, Osun State,  CP Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on woman Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele by her DCO in Ode Omu Osun State. 



We will await the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command  before necessary actions are taken. However we assure the general public that justice will be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF. 

Thanks. 

Muyiwa Adejobi,
Force PRO, FHQ Abuja 
2nd November, 2022.

