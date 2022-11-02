Oyo Court Convicts 13 Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan

Published:

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 and Friday, October 28, 2022 secured convictions of thirteen cybercriminals before Justices Olusola Adetujoye and Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan.





Twelve of the convicts were prosecuted before Justice Adetujoye on separate one count charge each, and one before Justice Taiwo.





The convicts are Azeez Usman Olatunji, Tofunmi Segun Oyebade, Yusuf Akorede Toheeb Abiodun, Elegbede Abiodun Timileyin, Odewumi Toheeb Olamilekan, Abiodun Adam Kolawole, Uthman Olajire Olamilekan, Ridwan Oladimeji Oluwatobi, Showemimo Akeem Abiodun, Saliu Ibrahim Akanji, Owie Aisosa Kelvin, Ugwu Simon Ogbonna and Olaoye James.





Upon their arraignments, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the anti-graft agency





