Alleged N1.4bn Cash Fraud: EFCC Parades Politician, Two Others

The New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, who was arrested alongside two others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja for an alleged mega bank fraud, has been moved and paraded in Lagos.





A statement released by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, says Atumeyi and the other suspects were flown into Lagos in the early hours of Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in continuation of the investigation into the scam.





According to Uwujaren, Atumeyi is billed to be interrogated by another team of operatives at the Lagos Command of the Commission.





Atumeyi and two others, Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, were arrested by the EFCC for allegedly hacking into the system of a commercial bank and defrauding the institution of over N1.4billion.





The EFCC had in a statement on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 disclosed that it recovered ?326million and $140,500 USD from Atumeyi during a sting operation at his hideout in Queens Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja, while $470,000 was recovered from Abdulmalik in Lagos.

