Mentioning Funke Akindele’s Name In My Presence Is An Insult, Tinubu Declares

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has termed the mention of the name of Funke Akindele, the deputy governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party in Lagos, in his presence, as an insult.





He said this on Wednesday when he met supporters at the Lagos APC Secretariat.





Tinubu’s supporters in a song had likened the actress cum producer to an ant in the presence of the presidential candidate.





Addressing the gathering in Yoruba, Tinubu said, “Don’t even behave as if you remember the name.





“It is a big insult, it is an abuse. A fowl wants to enter a house, it is bending down, how tall is it in the first place.”





