Ogun PDP Expels Ladi Adebutu , Four Others

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, on Thursday, announced the expulsion of its former governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu and four others from the party for alleged involvement in the manipulation of the delegates’ list.

The faction said the affected members used manipulated delegates’ list to conduct the May 25, 2022 governorship primary election of the party and engaged in flagrant disobedience to court order.

Apart from Adebutu, the other four members expelled were Taiwo Akinlabi, Sunday Solarin, Kayode Adebayo and Akinloye Bankole, after the relevant Working Committee of the party reviewed the report of a five-man disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations of anti-party, indiscipline, division and acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

The chairman of the disciplinary committee, Akintunde Mufutau said in a statement that the affected members were found guilty of the offences leveled against them.





He said, “After a thorough review of the allegation levelled against them, the panel found Adebutu and others guilty.





“Subsequently, they have been recommended for expulsion and same has been communicated to the necessary organs of the party for ratification.”

When contacted, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Akinloye Bankole, described it as a joke.





Bankole said, “this is an irrational joke that is laced with unrepentant penchant for indiscipline by the dissidents.

“For us, we shall not join them in such pertinence. We remain focused as a party and expect to hear from the Appeal Court in a few days on our appeals.”

The party had on Tuesday expelled another governorship aspirant of the party, Jimi Lawal, for alleged gross misconduct, forgery, anti-party activities and violation of the party’s constitution.

