Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu Meets In Abuja

Presidential candidate of APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

There have been speculations that both men have been at loggerheads after Tinubu released his initial campaign list and Osinbajo's name was conspicuously absent from it.

Recall that the perceived friction between both men began when Osinbajo decide to contest against Tinubu ,who has been described as his political benefactor, for the APC Presidential ticket which Tinubu won.





Both men met in Abuja earlier today and were all smiles as they a discussion.

