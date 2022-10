Published:

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspected 20-year-old kidnapper with the sum of N8,466,000.00, believed to be ransom paid by victims of his nefarious activities.





The Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, stated this while parading the suspect alongside others at the command's headquarters in Bauchi on Tuesday.





He said several arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspect, who is also a cattle herder.





Share This