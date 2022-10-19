Peter Obi Visits Gov Ortom In Benue

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, paid a visit to the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

He shared pictures from his visit on his Twitter handle.





He captioned the photos, “I called on HE #GovSamuelOrtom to commiserate with him on the ravages of the floods in Benue State resulting in high loss of lives, property and farmlands and massive displacement.

“I informed him of my intent to visit some of the affected areas and discussed how we as presidential candidates can assist affected states. I recalled that in 2012, Benue, Anambra and others were similarly affected and the FGN and Nigerians rallied in support of flood victims, especially the IDPs. -PO.”

