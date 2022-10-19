EndSARS 2nd Year Memorial Holds At Lekki Thursday

Published:

A memorial has been planned to hold on Thursday at the Lekki area of Lagos to commemorate the killing of citizens at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

According to a flier shared by entertainer, Folarin Falana aka Falz the Bahd guy, on his Instagram page, the procession will mirror the first anniversary, where citizens drove, walked through the tollgate to remember the victims.

Part of the banner read, “#EndSARS Memorial 2.0 procession. In memory of those who were killed on October 20, 2022 and those we have lost to police brutality, we will walk and drive through the toll gate, blast horns, sing and chat in unison through the toll gate, wave our flags.”

