Atiku Collapsed In Abuja, Flown To Paris For Treatment .. Fani Kayode..Its A Lie...Aides

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode on Tuesday said that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is critically ill.





In a post on his official Facebook page, Fani Kayode who is the Director of New Media, Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said Atiku collapsed shortly after landing in Abuja from Kaduna after complaining of severe pains all over his body.





He wrote “After his outing in Kaduna yesterday Atiku Abubakar fell critically ill. He complained of dizzy spells and severe pains in his head and all over his body throughout the flight to Abuja”.





“After landing at Abuja airport he collapsed. He was flown to Paris for medical attention immediately”.





“For the purposes of damage control they took pictures of him with others the following morning from Paris but please do not be fooled”.





“There is something very wrong with the PDP presidential candidate in terms of his health and they don’t want the Nigerian public to know. God be with him”.





However, a member of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation who asked not to be quoted described Fani-Kayode’s claim as baseless.





“Yesterday, you all saw Atiku’s pictures and video with Tinubu at the airport. Does he appear like someone who is sick and has severe pains all over his body? Atiku did not even get to Abuja before traveling abroad. Fani-Kayode must be high on something.”

But media aides to Atiku have denied that saying that he is in Paris for events

There are videos and pictures to back their claim

