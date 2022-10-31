We Are Ready To Work With You For Tinubu, APC Candidate Teslim Folarin Tells Makinde

Published:

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has indicated the party's preparedness to work with the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party to win the state for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.





He said this on Monday at the inauguration of the party's presidential and governorship campaign council in Ibadan.





Folarin referenced the speech of Oyo Deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal, at an Afenifere meeting in Akure, on Sunday. Lawal said that his principal, Seyi Makinde will stand with the Yoruba ahead of 2023 election.





The senator said, "The good news is, in Akure yesterday, there was a meeting by Afenifere. It was across party lines.





"Oyo governor sent his deputy and he sang the Asiwaju song. If that is their position, they should send their party chairman to meet with ours, so we wouldn't disturb INEC.





"We have our candidate, Asiwaju and they have their own, Atiku, if they now want to support our candidate, we are all aware that resources are scarce, we can then advise INEC, don't come to Oyo State.





"We have extended an invitation. I'm serious. We don't want to stress anybody, we can agree on the percentage to give Asiwaju."

Share This