Emefiele Has Confirmed To Me Arabic Inscription Won’t Be Removed From Redesigned Naira Notes ..Ex Emir Sanusi Lamido

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, has confirmed to him that the Arabic inscription aka ‘Ajami’ would not be removed from the redesigned Naira notes.





He said this following speculations that ‘Ajami’ would be removed from the new Naira notes, which Emefiele said would go into circulation from 15th December, 2022.





Speaking with Daily Nigerian, Sanusi, who was a former Central Bank governor said, “There has been speculation going round about the change of some Naira notes. I heard various scholars commenting, with some implying that the Ajami on the Naira notes would be removed.





“I want to use this medium to authoritatively confirm to the Muslim ummah that there are no such plans. Since the issue came up, we have spoken to some people in the Central Bank, and they confirmed to me that such a plan is non-existent.





“When the misconception becomes widespread, I spoke to the CBN governor himself, and he also confirmed to me that there is no plan whatsoever to remove the Ajami. So, I want to appeal to Islamic scholars to please stop acting on unsubstantiated reports. I know some of the scholars making these comments are doing so without investigating the information brought to them.”

