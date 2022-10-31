Breaking : Anglican Bishop Of Lagos Is Dead

Published:

Bishop H. B. Olumakaiye of Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos passed-on the early morning of October 31, 2022.





Aged 53 at time of death, Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye was bishop of the Church of Nigeria and until now, Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Nigeria:

He was the current Bishop of Lagos, and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Church of Nigeria having been Bishop of Osun North East until 2018 and presented as the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province on the 7th of November, 2021 at the Cathedral Church of Advent, Life Camp, Abuja, Nigeria.





