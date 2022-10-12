United States Repatriate 23 Stolen Benin Bronzes To Nigeria

Published:

The United States has repatriated 23 stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.

The development was part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and the country’s foreign partners to recover artefacts looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897.

The returned artefacts comprise 21 Bronzes from the Smithsonian and one each from the National Gallery of Arts and the Rhode Island School of Design.

The Federal Government launched a campaign for the return and restitution of Nigeria’s looted/smuggled artefacts from around the world in November 2019.

Nigeria and Germany have also agreed on the repatriation of the looted artefacts.

At the repatriation ceremony in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 11, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, commended the US for the repatriation of the looted artefacts.





The event was attended by the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monument, Prof. Abba Tijani and representative of the Oba of Benin, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.





Others were the Director of the US National Museum for African Art (NMAfA), Ngaire Blankenberg, and Director, US National Gallery of Art, Kaywin Feldman.

Lai Mohammed said: “Please permit me, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, to most sincerely thank the United States and her major cultural heritage institutions for the return of these highly-cherished Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – which is the reason we are here today,” he said.

“These artefacts are intrinsic to the culture that produced them. The people ought not be denied the works of their forebears. It is in the light of this that we are delighted with today’s repatriation of the Benin Bronzes.”

