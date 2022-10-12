Singer Osinachi's Death : Two Employees Testify Against Husband

Published:

Two employees of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, today Tuesday, October 11, told a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja that her husband, Peter Nwachukwu verbally and physically abused her.





Osinachi who was popular for her gospel song ''Ekwueme'' died on April 8. Her husband. Mr. Nwachukwu is currently standing trial on a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and culpable homicide. He has been accused of being responsible for the death of the late gospel singer.





At the resumed hearing of the case today, a former Personal Assistant to late Osinachi, Adetunji Micahel, while giving his testimony led by the prosecution counsel, Yewande Gbola- Awopetu, alleged that on different occasions, Nwachukwu during rehearsals will refer to his wife as useless, lazy and indolent.





He said he worked with the defendant and his wife as a PA and also a key boardist from Sept.2018 to March 2021. According to him, he stopped working them because he could no longer bear the anger of Mr. Nwachukwu which was most times directed at him.





”In 2018, we traveled to Enugu. I was informed by the people who invited us that Nwachukwu left strict instruction that nobody should be allowed to visit mummy Osinachi.





It was later I got to know that her family resided in Enugu and they were the reason he gave the instructions.





On another occasion, we were to travel to Zimbabwe for ministration and that morning, Nwachukwu got into an argument with his mother-in-law who was visiting at the time and due to the altercation, we missed our flight.





He tried to book us on another flight, but to no avail and on our way back from the airport, having missed our flight, it was a serious battle as Nwachukwu kept abusing his wife verbally.





He told her that her family members were around to hinder our progress, to shut the door of the ministry and the blessings of God” Moses alleged.





The former PA further alleged that the defendant during a programme in Lagos instructed him not to allow the deceased’s twin sister to share the stage with her during ministration.

