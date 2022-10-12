EFCC To Arraign Former Lagos State Commissioner For Justice For Money Laundering

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed a money laundering charge against a former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), before a Lagos Federal High Court.

EFCC, in the four-count the agency accused Shasore of inducing one Olufolakemi Adelore to accept a cash payment of $100, 000 without going through a financial institution.

He was also accused of making a cash payment of $100, 000 to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

Shasore was alleged to have committed the offences on November 18, 2014.





The charge was filed before the court on August 12, 2022, by EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, and three others.

In addition, the former Lagos AG was alleged to have made a cash payment of $100, 000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The offences, according to the commission, contravened Sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and are punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.





However, Shasore’s arraignment has been fixed for October 20.

Charges filed by EFCC read in part, “That you Shasore on or about November 18, 2014, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this court induced Olufolakemi Adelore to commit an offence, to wit accepting cash payment of the sum of $100, 000.00 without going through a financial institution which such exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 78(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(6) of the same Act.

“That you Shasore on or about November 18, 2014, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this court, in a transaction without going through a financial institution, made a cash payment of the sum of $100, 000.00 to Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin, which sum exceeded the amount permitted by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1(a) and 16(1)(d) the Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

"That you Shasore on or about November 18, 2014, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this court, induced one Ikechukwu Oguine to commit an offence, to wit: accepting case payment of the sum of $100, 000. 00 without going through a financial institution, which exceeded the amount permitted by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act."





