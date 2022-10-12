Rivers Sector Commander Wins " Media Modt Friendly Govt Agency Administrator Of The Year "

Published:

On the 9th of October, 2022, the Port Harcourt Media Award Inc. presented an award to the Sector Commander, RS6.1, Salisu Umar Galadunci,MLCJ,rss,FISPON, CMILT, Corps Commander.





In his welcome address, the event Manager, Evangelist Too-Much extolled the Sector Commander's virtues among which are his numerous media engagements in Rivers State, while noting that through the media friendly publicity approach, the people of Port Harcourt and its environ are better enlightened on the activities of the Federal Road Safety Commission.





Responding after receiving the Award, the Sector Commander thanked the State Government for giving the media in the State the enabling environment to operate. He also appreciated the media houses as well as the organizers of the event for recognizing his efforts to ensure the mandate of the Corps is properly executed. He observed that little wonder the Rivers State is now rated the lowest in terms of road traffic crash records in the entire country. He said this would not have been achieved without the support of the Media in the State. The Sector Commander however reassured of his commitment to robust collaborative efforts between the media and the Command to keep the citizens abreast of the activities of the FRSC in the State. The Sector Commander was represented by DCC Chukwuma V. Mbaegbu, DCC Operations.





In attendance at the award presentation ceremony were notable personalities like the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Bar, George Ariolu; Chairman Wave FM Radio, High Chief Ogundaye,; MD Borich Royal Suites Hotel, Mr Charles Daniels, the representatives of Daar Communications, Channels TV, NTA, Rivers TV, Silverbird FM, Love FM Radio, Beat FM Radio, Wave FM Radio, Super FM, Wazobia FM, Cool FM, Nigeria Info FM,Sound City FM, Garden City FM, Atlantic FM,Naija FM, Classic FM, Radio Rivers, Treasure FM, Today FM and RSTV.

Share This