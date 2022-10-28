The Gambia To Host 17th Africa Security Watch Awards, Conference In November

Published:

To showcase the best in security in Africa, The Gambia is hosting the forthcoming 17th Africa Security Watch Awards and Conference.





The event is holding in the Smiling Coast of Africa from 9th to 11th of November, 2022.





The earlier plan to host the event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai, was thwarted by the recent visa ban on Nigerians by the UAE authorities.





A major part of the expected participants at the conference having difficulty in obtaining visa to Dubai are from Nigeria.





A statement entitled '17th Africa Security Watch Awards, Conference & Exhibition: Change of Host Country', issued by the President / Chief Executive Officer of Security Watch Africa (SWA), Mr. Patrick Agbambu, reads "The forthcoming 17th Africa Security Watch Awards, Conference & Exhibition slated to take place at Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 8th - 10th, 2022 has been moved to Banjul, The Gambia due to ban on issuance of Visas to Nigerians and some other African countries’ nationals by the Dubai Government.





"The event is now to take place in The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Banjul, The Gambia on the 9th - 11th of November, 2022.





"We regret any inconvenience this change might cause.





"Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and support," it stated.





At the event, persons and organizations that have performed well in the security sector in the years 2021 / 2022 will be honoured.





A long list of prominent Africans have already confirmed their attendance of the November 2022 Awards and Conference, including Keynote Speakers, Lead Speakers and Àwards Recipients.





Prominent among them are Nigeria's Ambassador to Benin Republic and former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd.), Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Dean Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, Prof. Samuel Tshehla.





Others are Chairman Conference Faculty, Security Watch Africa Initiatives (SWAI), from South Africa, Prof. Henri Fouche, former Chief of Defence Staff, Ghana and Chairman Board of Trustees of SWAI, Gen. Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd.).





Also for the Awards, Conference and Exhibition are Nigeria's Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, Nigeria's Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.





Eminent among other arrays of dignitaries expected at the Awards and Conference include the Director General, Gambian Immigration Service, Mr. Seedy Touray, and Head of Department, Department of Safety and Security Management, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, South Africa, Prof. Jabob Mofokeng.





The last edition of the Awards and Conference, which is the 16th Edition, was held in Dubai in the year 2019.





Due to the issues of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns, the Awards and Conference could not be held in the years 2020 and 2021.

