Terror Alerts : Force Headquarters Release Contact Phone Numbers

he Inspector-General of Tice, Usman Baba,has urged residents of Abuja to be vigilant.

He also released some telephone numbers, which he advised residents to call in case of an emergency.

He stated this in a statement on Thursday night by Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said, “He similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergencies and distress calls.

“Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

“The IG, therefore, allays the fear of residents in the FCT and admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements as all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly.”

