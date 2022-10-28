Despite FG Assurances, UK Embassy Issues Fresh Alerts On Abuja

Published:

In another update on Wednesday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office again restated its warning of an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja.

Despite the assurances of the Federal Government that the security agencies had a handle on the security situation, the British Government cautioned its nationals against travel to the FCT and 14 other states in the country.

The travel advice was made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, underscoring the gravity of the state of affairs.

The statement was titled, ‘FCDO updates travel advice to British nationals travelling to the Federal Capital Territory, including Abuja.’

It read, ‘’FCDO has updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals. The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

‘’The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria. FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad.

“Other states in Nigeria where we advise against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.’’

