35 ISWAP Terrorists Arrested In Abuja Over Planned Attacks

Published:

A joint operation launched by the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the police and other security agencies has successfully dismantled a terror cell and arrested five Islamic State West Africa Province commanders and 30 fighters.

It was gathered that the terror suspects were apprehended at their hideouts in different locations in Abuja, Mararaba and other satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory.

It was learnt that the suspects were being held at a DSS facility.

The arrests were made amid heightened tension in the nation’s capital as the popular Jabi Lake Mall shut its doors to shoppers and visitors on Thursday, citing the security situation.



To discourage criminal activities, the FCT Administration demolished shanties on Law School land, saying it was part of security measures.



But the counter-intelligence operations which netted the suspected militants continued on Thursday with more arrests. It was said to have the backing of the US security and intelligence agencies.





However, it could not be confirmed the number of additional suspects that were picked up during the Thursday raid.





It was further learnt that the intelligence agencies had been on the trail of the insurgents before the US and the British High Commission issued security alerts last Sunday, warning their citizens about impending terrorist attacks.

