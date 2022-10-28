Man Collapsed, Died After Marathon Sex In Hotel

Published:

The Ondo State Police Command has begun investigation into the death of a man who allegedly died after a sex romp with a woman in the state.

It was gathered that the victim, identified only as Lanre, died after a marathon sexual intercourse with the woman at a hotel in Ondo town on Wednesday.

The identity of the woman had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

A source said, “The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed after taking his bath after the sex romp around 9pm on Wednesday. Her noise attracted the manager of the hotel, who later invited police officers from the Enu-Owa Police Division to the scene.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said it was a case of sudden and unnatural death.

“We have commenced investigation into the matter,” the PPRO added.

It was gathered that the remains of the deceased were deposited in the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.





Share This