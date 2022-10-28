BBNaija's Nina Ivy Remarries American

Published:

BBNaija's Nina Ivy has remarried African American man after separating from her Nigerian husband in the US.

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija reality star had her traditional wedding in 2020 to a Nigerian man named Anthony.

She relocated to the US and welcomed a son with her husband.

However, the marriage has ended and Nina has now married an African- American man named Chris Miller.

She has also changed her name on social media to reflect her new surname "Miller".

Nina and Chris met in 2021 and dated for seven months before finally tying the knot privately in a court in the United States of America

Their wedding held in April 2022.

Share This