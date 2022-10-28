Goodluck Jonathan Visits Flood Victims In Bayelsa

Published:

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, paid a visit to communities affected by flood in Bayelsa State, including his hometown, Otuoke.





He shared pictures from his visit on his Facebook page on Thursday night.





Jonathan urged citizens and humanitarian organisations to help the victims.

“I sympathise with the victims of this year’s flood across many states of the federation who have lost loved ones and properties worth millions. The worsening humanitarian crisis in the affected states calls for urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders.





“I am touched by the dire situation in some of the affected states, especially my home State, Bayelsa where almost all the local government areas are submerged in water and the East-West Road section leading to the State has become impassable, creating scarcity of food and essential commodities.”





