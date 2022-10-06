Teens Cook Festival Holds In Lagos Today

Published:





Promoting and Protecting Indigenous Food Recipes Using the Digital Environment. (Teens can cook festival)

Institute: UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding





Description:

This programme was conceptualized to bring together young Africans to learn about the diversity of cultural expressions as enshrined in the 2005 Convention. It is significant to state that the convention reflects the manifold ways in which cultures, groups and societies find expressions.

The awareness on the protection and promotion of indigenous food recipes using the digital environment (Teens can cook) is a programme organized by the UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is designed essentially to teach young Africans various Indigenous food prepared by the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.





The main objective is to raise cultural ambassadors who are convinced that African food is not just a commodity, but it is a veritable vehicle of identity, value and meaning. Our desire is to encourage young African youths to make use of various social media platforms to promote our indigenous food recipes.

In the year 2023, the Institute is expected to train over 500 young people on how to make various African dishes and we hope that this will further increase the number of young people who will change the negative stereotypes about African culture with a view for joining the creative industry. At the forthcoming event, Teenagers from secondary school will be trained on how to prepare a variety of African dishes.





The programme will be coming up on the 6th October, 2022.

Venue: Ark of the Lord Missionary School, situated at N0 1, Isaac Ibu-ofu Street, Thomas Estate Ajah, and Lagos State.

Time: 11a.m

We look forward to having you all, thank you.

