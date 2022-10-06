Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Boss's 4 Year Daughter In Lagos

Published:

Justice R. A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, has sentenced a convict, Nwankwo Ifeanyi, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

Ifeanyi, an apprentice of the victim’s father, committed the offence at their house in June 2017.

He was subsequently arrested and arraigned.

The charge read in part, “That you, Nwankwo Ifeanyi, about June 20, 2017, at 11, Joy Street, Ojo, did commit sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by putting your fingers into her private parts.”





Two witnesses testified for the prosecution, while the defence also presented two witnesses, including the defendant’s brother, Nwankwo Nnamdi.





