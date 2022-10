Published:

Barely forty-eight hours after youths in Warri, Delta state staged a protest against EFCC, their counterparts in Ibadan, Oyo state also took to the streets today October 6, to demand an end to EFCC.





The protesting youths carried placards with different inscriptions expressing their displeasure at the activities of EFCC and also calling for an end to the antigraft agency.





The protesting youths accused EFCC operatives of arbitrarily arresting them and also confiscating their property.

