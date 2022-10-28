Police Officer Stabs Colleague To Death In Kebbi

Published:

The Kebbi State Police Command says one of its operatives, ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malumfashi, has been stabbed to death by his colleague identified as ASP Abdullahi Garba.

According to the Spokesperson of the command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, in a statement said that the state commissioner of police, CP Kontagora has ordered thorough investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident.





According to the PPRO, Garba stabbed Malumfashi with a scissor during an altercation between the duo inside fishing village area in Argungu town on October 19, 2022. ASP Malumfashi was rushed to a hospital in Birnin Kebbi, where a medical Doctor confirmed him dead.





“On the 19th October, 2022 at about 1410hrs, one ASP Abdullahi Garba, Officer in charge, Sauwa Police out post, had an altercation with ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malumfashi, a Divisional Crime Officer II, Argungu Divisional Police Headquarters, inside fishing Village area, Argungu town.





As a result of that, they engaged themselves to a physical combat at the frontage of ASP Abdullahi Garba’s shop. While fighting, ASP Abdullahi Garba used a scissor and stabbed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malumfashi on his left ribs,

On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Argungu, swiftly rushed to the scene, arrested the erring Officer, recovered the exhibit and rushed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malumfashi to Sir Yahaya memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where regrettably, a medical Doctor confirmed him dead. Consequently, the erring Police Officer, ASP Abdullahi Garba was immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Birnin Kebbi.”

Late Malumfashi was the Divisional Crime Officer 11 of the Argungu Divisional Police Station in Kebbi before his death.

