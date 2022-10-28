Ag Corps Marshal Appreciates FCT Minister For Donating Five Operational Vehicles To FRSC

Published:

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has sent words of appreciation to the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello following the donation of 5 operational vehicles to beef up patrol operations within the FCT and environs.





Dauda Biu who received the vehicles at the national headquarters of the Commission on Thursday commended the efforts of the FCT administration in enhancing the safety of lives and properties on all roads within the FCT.





He stated that the Corps will ensure that the vehicles are maximally deployed for greater productivity, enhanced traffic calming and effective patrol operations.





