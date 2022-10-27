Okey Ezea's Needless Pontifications On Ugwuogo- Opi-Nsukka Security Hitches

Published:





The recent security hitches along Nike- Ugwuogo- Opi road is quite strange and unexpected.





This is considering that Enugu state government in collaboration with the security agents in the state have worked so hard and are still working to keep the state peaceful and secure.

The recent security hitches around the axis is being tackled by the state government and security agents in the state.





Often security strategies and measures of government and security agents are not for public discussion or consumption to avoid them being jeopardized.





But even at that, it is unfortunate that the poisioned and charged political atmosphere which is orchestrated by some disgruntled politicians of Bar. Okey Ezea hue are politicising the security hitches for cheap political gain.





That is why instead of Ezea and his cohorts to commend, encourage and support the security agents and Governor Ugwuanyi's government in their concerted efforts to tackle the ugly development and nip future occurrences in the bud, Ezea has politicised and trivialized the development by throwing tantrums and hurling insults at Governor Ugwuanyi.





In his garrulous and indecorous style, Ezea, who has no knowledge of governance and security has been running his diahrrea mouth on social media against Governor Ugwuanyi accusing him falsely of abandoning Enugu people.





Ezea, who is a known alarmist has been in the habit of politicizing everything about Enugu State Government since he parted ways with Governor Ugwuanyi over the outcome of the Enugu PDP governorship primaries that didn't favour his preferred aspirant, Bar. Chijioke Edeoga.





It is on record that since Governor Ugwuanyi assumed office, his government has left no stone unturned in securing the state and keeping it peaceful.





His efforts and successes in that direction earned the state the status of the most peaceful state in the country.





That there are some security hitches around Ugwuogo Nike Opi road does not mean that Governor Ugwuanyi has abandoned the people of the state.





That is not true. Opposition and disgruntled politicians should know that there is limit to partisan politics and campaign of calumny.





Security is too much a delicate and fragile issue to be politicised on the altar of selfish political gains as being exhibited by Okey Ezea and his allies.





The recent heightened insecurity across the country is not peculiar to Enugu state as being presented by Okey Ezea, except there is something he knows or privy to on why Nsukka axis has become an operational base of kidnappers.





