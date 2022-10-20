Police Officer Allegedly Kills Two Ladies He Was Dating

Published:

The Social Development Department in South Africa has urged women to leave toxic relationships after a police officer allegedly killed two women he was dating.

It was reported that the police officer identified as Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane, 27, was arrested for the murder of the victims, Sithembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi, 18.





The incident took place in Mandela Park, KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, in the early hours of Friday, October 14, 2022.





The police officer from Hillcrest SAPS appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 17, 2022, for a bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the officer is a constable with the South Africa Police Service.

"He faces two counts of murder and was remanded in police custody to appear in court on October 26 for a formal bail application, said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.





Acting chief director in the eThekwini department of social development cluster, Bilo Ntombela, said they had picketed outside the court on Monday in solidarity with the victims and their families.





"We want justice for these two women, we will continue to raise awareness on gender-based violence. We have observed that the more we raise awareness the more we see the violence escalate, I also want to encourage women to leave toxic relationships," Ntombela said.

Preliminary reports indicated that Sikhakhane shot the two women multiple times in a back room he was renting in KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest, on October 14.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development said the information about what happened was sketchy, however, it was alleged that both young women were shot multiple times and 11 spent cartridges were found at the crime scene. It is believed that the firearm used could be a service pistol.





According to the women’s friends and family, Sikhakhane had been in a relationship with Ngobese from the time they were both in high school eight years ago, and he started dating Majozi six months ago

