More Revelations On How Ekiti Speaker Died Few Hours To Daughter's Wedding

More revelations have emerged on how Ekiti State House of Assembly speaker died

Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two- time member of the State Assembly.

He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.

CKN News learnt that Hon Afuye died few days to his daughter's wedding which holds this weekend





