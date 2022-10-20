EPL: Drama As Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Early In Man Utd’s Win Over Spurs

Published:

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the English Premier League (EPL) following a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.





Fred and Bruno Fernandes scored both goals as Erik ten Hag’s men secured a convincing victory over Antonio Conte’s London side.





The victory was, however, overshadowed by the drama going off on the sideline as Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel during the closing stages of the game.





The 37-year-old forward who was denied a summer move by ten Hag finished his warm-up but left the field when he realized he would not play any part in the match.





The five-time Balon D’Or winner shook his head as he walked down the tunnel to everyone’s amazement.





Ten Hag had used three substitutes, bringing on the Scott McTominay in the 76th minute and the duo of Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen three minutes from time, a move that prompted Ronaldo’s angry reaction before the final whistle.





Ten Hag told Amazon Prime: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today.





“We are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover for Saturday.”





Man United’s third win in five EPL matches means the Red Devils stay fifth on the EPL log, one point behind Chelsea who saw their winning run halted by a goalless draw at Brentford, and three ahead of Liverpool who secured a slime 1-0 win.

