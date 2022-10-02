Police Apprehends One-Chance Gang In Lagos

Published:

Officers of the Ojodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three members of a syndicate that specialize in duping unsuspecting passengers. They are Abiodun Bamidele ‘m’ aged 48, Olumide Faleye 'm' aged 45 and Toyin Adekoya 'f' aged 49.





The suspects were arrested at about 10.30hrs on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Omole Estate Phase 1 after their victim raised the alarm. The suspects while operating in a Toyota Camry car, with registration number KSF 608 GH, would disguise as driver and passengers, pick unsuspecting passengers, and start discussions about some dollars purportedly kept in the boot.





Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said police investigation reveals that the gang started this crime in January. He said the suspects have since been arraigned.

