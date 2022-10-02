Peter Obi Reacts To Oct 1st Massive Rallies

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to Saturday’s rallies organised by his supporters across the nation.





The OBIdients, in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration, held peaceful rallies in several Nigerian states. A rally was also held in London.





Reacting, via a statement on Sunday morning, Obi said the 1st of October 2022 will go down in history “as a day Nigerians spoke with one united voice.”





Obi maintained that the message was clear and simple – “a new Nigeria is possible!”





He said: “From Lagos, Bauchi, Benin City, Warri, Osogbo, Kaduna, Uyo, Aba, London, New York and many more, OBIdients made a bold statement with generally very peaceful rallies.”





Obi said Nigerians of all groups and gender marched in their millions to show solidarity and to support “our collective vision of a New Nigeria.”





He thanked young Nigerians for their “passion, resolve and resiliency,” stressing that they have shown the entire world that Nigeria is ready for a change, and the majority are ready to lead the way.”





The former Anambra State governor appreciated his supporters for the sacrifices, saying, “Our labours shall never be in vain and there is no stopping us now.”





Share This