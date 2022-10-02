Man Stabs Friends To Death At Pastoral College Over Girlfriend

Published:

The police in Adamawa state have arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Benedict Musa Haziel, for allegedly stabbing his rival, Luka, to death during a quarrel over his fiancee, Blessing.





The 22-year-old indigene of Nasarawo Jereng in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area had paid N15, 000 to Blessing's family as an indication that he wanted to marry her. He got angry that the deceased was also hitting on Blessing. Benedict was said to have warned the deceased on several occasions to stop going out with her but he refused to heed the warning instead, kept on going out with her.





Recounting what happened, Benedict who was planning to attend a pastoral school. said on August 18, he trailed Blessing to Luka's residence and found her there. An argument ensued between him and Lukas and he used a knife to stab in his buttocks. Luka's sadly d!ed from the bleeding.





''I warned him to steer clear of her because we are planning to get married. So, on that fateful night, I trailed her to the residence of Luka, with an intention of taking her to her parents.





He engaged me in a fight on my arrival at their residence. I mistakenly used a knife in my possession and stabbed him in the buttocks. It was not my intention to kill him" he said

Share This