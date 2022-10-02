Nollywood Actress Moji Oyetayo aka Mama Ajasco Bags Honorary PhD

Published:

Nollywood Actress Moji Oyetayo popularly known as Mama Ajasco has bagged a Honourary Doctorate Degree from Rescue Mission Theological University USA on October 1st 2022 at a well attended ceremony in conjunction with Gospel Alive Global (GAG)

It was a double celebration as the Diva also received an Award as Extraordinary Role Model 2022 and Best Female Actress in Global Movies of The Year at the Gospel Alive Global Music and Award.

Moji in a Celebratory mood she said this is and Independence gift and she was fiercely grateful for the honour and won't stop her hard work in her career.

She also encouraged the youths to dare to believe and the sky would be thier starting point.

Share This