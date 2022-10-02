Phyna Wins N100m BBnaija Prize

After 10 weeks of intense show from 28 housemates, Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor last night emerged winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7, smiling home with the ₦100 million grand prize.





Phyna edged out five other finalists – Bryan, Bella, Adekunle, Chichi and Daniella – to clinch the coveted status of winner of this year’s ‘Level Up’ season.





The 25-year-old got ₦60 million cash prize, a new SUV from Innoson Motors, a trip to Dubai for two, a year’s supply of Pepsi, a new Tecno Camon 19 phone, supply of Unik soap, and supply of home appliances from Nexus, among other mouth-watering prizes.





Before the announcement of her name as the reality show’s winner by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Phyna said her journey in the Big Brother House had been an amazing and splendid one.





The show began on July 23 with 28 housemates who were subsequently evicted at different points during the show, while six housemates made it to the final.





After spending 72 days in the Big Brother House, Bryann emerged the first runner-up, while Bella was declared the second runner-up. Adekunle emerged as the third runner-up followed by Chichi and Daniella, respectively.