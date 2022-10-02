Breaking : Nyesom Wike Led PDP G-5 Governors Currently Meeting In Enugu

Published:

Five PDP governors opposed to the current status quo within the party are currently meeting in Enugu for their new strategy

The Governor Nyesom Wike led group were recieved at the Akanu Ibiam airport this afternoon by his Enugu State counterpart

The five governors are Seyi Makinde of Oyo , Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia , Ortom of Benue , Nyesom Wike of Rivers and host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu

They all drove to Government House Enugu where they are currently meeting

No reasons were given for today's meeting but CKN News learnt it has to do with the call by the group for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party Iyorcha Ayu





