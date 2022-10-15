PDP BoT Reject Wike's Demands, Back Ayu To Remain in Office Till After 2023 Election

Published:

The BOT of PDP has rejected the demands of Governor Nyesom Wike and his group for the resignation of the Party's Chairman Iyorcha Ayu

This was the resolution passed by the BOT after its emergency meeting on Friday in Abuja after a consideration of of the report of the Committee that met with the governor in Port Harcourt recently

1. The BoT called on all Party Leaders and persons close to them to desist forthwith from making further inflammatory remarks or press interviews





2. Called on the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum to convene a meeting of the forum without further delay.





3. Called on all leaders of the Party to match words with action and where commitments are made to unconditionally fulfill same.





4. Urged the National Chairman as an eminent leader, to give a firm assurance that he will resign his position after the 2023 election. In the same vein, the BoT Chairman has been authorized to offer apologies on behalf of all members who feel maligned or aggrieved by the public statements made by its members nationwide that has sharpened the current division in the Party.





5. The BoT also called on the Presidential Candidate to review its membership of the Presidential Campaign Council, and other advisory appointments to make it all inclusive.





6. Finally, the BoT will refer some of these recommendations for noting and appropriate action to NEC of the Party in due course.





Signed:

H. E. Sen Adolphus WA area, Ph.D,

Chairman, Board of Trustees (PDP)





~ Resolutions of the Board of Trustees (BoT)’s Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dated October 14, 2022.

Share This