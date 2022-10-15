I Thought I was Having Sex With My Wife ..Man Arrested For Impregnating 13-Year-Old Daughter

Published:

A 39-year-old Mfon Jeremiah, has been arrested by the police for impregnating his 13 year old biological daughter(name withheld) in FIRRO Estate off Adesan, Mowe, Ogun State.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim who said that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant. When she inquired from the daughter, she was informed that it was her father who impregnated her.

READ ALSO:

Muslims Kick As Polaris Bank Memo On Juma’at Embargo Leaks

Work Begins On Itele, Ota-Idiroko Roads Soon – Abiodun

Nurses Who Filmed Rico Swavey’s Last Moments In Trouble

BREAKING: ASUU Suspends 8 Month-Strike Conditionally

The victim was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that she is four months pregnant.

Upon the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly detailed detectives to the suspect’s house where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy, but claimed to be under spell when he did it. He informed the police that he was dreaming of having sex with his wife who has separated from him for some time now, only to discover that it was her daughter that he had sex with.

The state police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution

Share This