MEET UNITED STATES BASED MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER, PASTOR, AUTHOR AND MUSICIAN, FRANK C. BENJAMIN

Not many people can boast of the pedigree of Frank C. Benjamin, one of the most renown motivational speakers, Pastor and author in the United States of America today.





Called at the age of 13, Pastor Benjamin, has so grown in the word that he has been hailed as one of those God is using to bring hope to a dying generation.





In the whole of the United States, no Nigerian is so read or followed like Pastor Frank C. Benjamin. The reason is unconnected with his several motivational books which have sold millions of copies both in hard copies or digitally.





Author of over 40 motivational books including; The Reality of Miracle, How To Find True Love, The Keys to Successful Marriage, Marital Problems and Solutions, How to acquire Wisdom, God will make a Way, In the light of Truth, The act of Marriage, Wisdom for Success, The power of humility, The benefit of humility, The power of Faith, The power of Honesty, The power of patience, Stealing a Miracle, The power of an Eagle, Removal of filthy Garments, The 7 Heavenly virtues, Who is your Pastor and The power of Prayer.





A graduate of Creative Arts(Music major) from the University of Lagos, Pastor Benjamin, holds a Bachelor of Theology(B.Th) from Lighthouse Christian College, Arkansas, U.S.A, Diploma in Theology(Dip. Th), CIL Brooklyn, New York. He also read the Art of persuasive writing and public speaking at Harvard University as well as music at the Berkeley College School of Music.





Pastor Benjamin, is pastor-in-charge, Christian Pentecostal Mission International, Houston, Texas and CEO of award winning Alpha Digital Studios.





Just recently, the multi-talented musician who presents two programmes, “Pathfinder” and “Hour of Miracle” on TV, released a new book, “From Pit to Palace”, a five-chapter, 70-page offering which has also been receiving international acclaim.





The book which teaches how to handle personal tests and challenges is dedicated to his mentor Prophet Rev. Dan C. Daniels, Rev. Dr. Mercy Ezekiel and late Rev. Dr. Obiora Ezekiel.

