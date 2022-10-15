Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Be Released...Miyetti Allah Warns FG

Published:

Pan-Fulani group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Appeal Court’s verdict which discharged Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism charges preferred by the federal government.





The group insists Mr Kanu is a terrorist and threat to national security, urging the Buhari regime not to release him from detention.





Saleh Alhassan, Miyetti’s national secretary termed the appeal court judgement “a miscarriage of justice”, stressing “they shouldn’t make the mistake of releasing Kanu.”





“We are very sad with this judgement, how can a terrorist like Nnamdi Kanu that have organised the killing of innocent pastoralists, women, children, security personnel, insurrection against the country to be discharged by the Appeal Court?” Mr Alhassan told Sahara Reporters on Friday.





Mr Alhassan further charged the federal government to appeal the ruling.





“They (federal government) should appeal that case to the Supreme Court, Nnamdi Kanu is a threat to national security, setting him free will jeopardise the conduct of the 2023 elections.





“It’s going to set a very dangerous signal and bad precedent to other criminal gangs to continue with their impunity. We are suspecting a compromise in the judicial process and we believe the AGF will do the needful by appealing that judgement because the best place for Kanu is to be behind the bar,” Mr Alhassan told the outlet.





Miyetti Allah’s position re-echoes the stance of Attorney General Abubakar Malami who incorrectly proclaimed that the verdict of the appellate court only concerned the illegal extraction of Mr Kanu from Kenya and does not affect his ongoing trial for terrorism.





A three-member panel of the Appeal Court that sat in Abuja Thursday pronounced the manner Mr Kanu’s was repatriated to the country from Kenya to stand trial illegal and dismissed the charges put up by the Buhari regime against the IPOB leader.





