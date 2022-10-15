Why Obasanjo Offered His Seat To Peter Obi At An Event

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo act at a recent event has been interpreted as a subtle endorsement of the Presidential ambition of Peter Obi

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was seen in a viral video, offering the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, his seat at the number one table at a dinner reception.





The reception was to celebrate with personalities from Ogun State who got national awards on Wednesday.





The viral video showed that the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, was present and seated at the same table where Obasanjo dragged Obi to.





In the video, Obasanjo went to take Obi from where he was seated and brought him to the table where Abiodun and others were seated.





Afterwards, Obasanjo said, “My job here is done,” dropped the microphone and made his way out of the event.





