IPOB Knocks FG Over 101 Boko Haram Terrorists' Released From Ikoyi Prison

The Indigenous People of Biafra has condemned the recent reported release from Ikoyi Custodial Centre of 101 members of the Boko Haram sect by the Federal Government.

It noted that the development came at a time the same government is detaining its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and other members in various detention facilities across the country.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Wednesday said, “This Federal Government covertly sponsors and supports terrorists who have massacred a lot of people by the way they colluded with the terrorists to free their members from Kuje Prison a few months ago.

“The same government has unconditionally released the remaining terrorists from Ikoyi Prison.”

He added, “These Boko Haram terrorists detained in Ikoyi, Lagos were never taken to court since their detention in 2019 and we are aware that no court freed or granted them bail but they were released through presidential or cabals’ order.”

Powerful described Kanu’s continued detention alongside other IPOB members as further confirmation that the Igbos are not needed in Nigeria.

He, therefore, called on the government to release Kanu and others unconditionally the way it did to the Boko Haram members.





“We are calling men and women of good conscience across the world to prevail on the Nigerian government and its compromised security to unconditionally release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and other IPOB members because self-determination is a fundamental human right both internationally and locally,” the group added.

