PDP Has Not Suspended Presidential Campaign ... Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has debunked stories making the rounds in the media space that the party has suspended its rallies as a result of the rift between the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Reacting via his verified Instagram handle, Momodu said the stories are falsehood, and that the party is on course with its rallies, and is due to hit Kaduna next.

“Absolute falsehood…unlike the APC which is yet to put its act together, our Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has taken off at supersonic speed…see you soon in Kaduna by God’s grace,” Momodu said.

The ‘falsehood’ Momodu talked about hinged on reports suggesting that the “PDP may have temporarily suspended its presidential campaign apparently over the protracted rift between the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.”

One of such reports claimed, “It was learnt that the campaign rally was suspended at the instance of Atiku who, party sources said, had drafted three prominent PDP stakeholders to mediate in the standoff between him and the Rivers Governor.

“Atiku was reported to have drafted a former Senate President, David Mark; a former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili and a former Delta Governor, James Ibori as mediators.”

Momodu reiterated that the campaign trail of the party, which is in full force, will berth in Kaduna soon.

