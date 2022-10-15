Flood Takes Over Governor's House

Published:

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has lamented that his private building at Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state has been taken over by the ravaging flood in the state.

Diri, who undertook an on-the-spot assessment of the flood situation in some communities, bemoaned the devastation of property and the hardship visited on people of the state by flood.

The governor who was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Environment and chairman, Task Force on Flood Mitigation and Management, Mr. Eselema Gbaranbiri, his Works and Information counterparts, Moses Teibowei, and Ayibaina Duba, respectively as well as other top government functionaries, visited communities submerged by the flood including, Tungbo, Sagbama town and Adagbabiri, all in Sagbama Local Government Area.

While addressing the people the governor said he wanted to get first-hand knowledge of what the people and the communities were going through.

He encouraged them not to despair even as he acknowledged that it was a trying period for everyone.





He also presented cash gifts to the affected communities and assured them that relief materials will immediately get to them through the task force on flooding.

He equally called on Bayelsans to look out for one another and accommodate victims as homes and communities were being sacked.

He said: “I felt this was not the time for me to sit in my office while my brothers and sisters are in pains, hunger and in want. So I came to see things for myself.

“Roads have been overtaken by flood, houses submerged and the people are now internally displaced. We have sought out some high grounds where some of them will be resettled temporarily. We have also made palliative and medicines available.

"I came out in order to comfort the people so that they will know that their government stands with them in their time of trouble.





“Water has no respect for anybody as my house is also flooded in my community. So, everybody should be strong and be careful this period, particularly the women. Your children should not go into the water. It is a very tempting period but I know God will see us through.

“I have approved N450 million to provide succour for the people, which is the first tranche. Having seen things for myself, we will approve more money so our people can have something to eat while they go through this experience,” he said.

