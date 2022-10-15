I Turned Lagos From A Jungle To Megacity...Tinubu

Published:

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has declared that he turned Lagos from a jungle to a megacity during his tenure as the governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

In a programme that aired on Channels TV on Friday night, Tinubu said he laid the foundation that all other Lagos State governors after him built upon and are still building on to make the state what it is today.

Tinubu declared that under his leadership, Lagos came alive.

He said, “When I came in as governor of Lagos State in 1999, Lagos was a jungle. It was a completely uncivilised environment. There were refuse dumps everywhere, schools without roofs, hospitals without ambulances and oxygen tanks to save lives. It was in a very bad state.





“We started to put things in place gradually and the state began to take shape. What we did was to take the liabilities in the state and convert them to assets.

“Civic Centre to Oriental Hotel areas of Victoria Island were back then refuse dumps, but look at what the areas have turned to today. It is only the older ones who would remember all these.”..

The mini documentary on Tinubu stated that the APC presidential candidate reengineered the revenue of the state and after he left the office of the governor in 2007, Lagos became completely autonomous from the Federal Government in terms of revenue generation having solely been dependent on federal allocations prior to 1999

