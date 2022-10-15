Why We Banned Heavy Duty Vehicles On Our Roads... Edo Govt

Published:

The Edo State Government has explained that its ban on heavy-duty vehicles weighing above 30 tons from the state intra-city roads was occasioned by what it described as unbearable damages being done to the roads by the vehicles.





The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehekhare, who gave the explanation while briefing Journalists yesterday in Benin City, said the state government decided to preserve the roads for residents of Edo with the ban.





He lamented that about 99% of heavy-duty vehicles using the state roads do not contribute to the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of Edo State by way of tax payment.

Share This