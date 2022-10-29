EKET SENATORIAL DISTRICT ENDORSES PDP GUBER CANDIDATE UMO ENO , DEPUTY AT CAMPAIGN FLAG-OFF ( Pictures)

Published:

The people of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District also known as Eket Senatorial District are today celebrating the Governorship candidate of the PDP, Pastor Umo Eno and his running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi whom they have endorsed as their sole-candidate ahead of the 2023 election.





The event is the official campaign flag-off for Eket Senatorial District.





Also, the people of the district said they are happy with their son, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for his developmental strides in the Senatorial district and the entire State.





Today's event which has attracted a mammoth crowd at the Eket Township Stadium will also witness the presentation of flags to candidates vying for National and State Assembly seats.

